When we think of damaging winds in southwest New Hampshire, the famous hurricane of 1938 immediately comes to mind. That surprise storm devastated local parks and forests and caused extensive damage throughout the Monadnock Region. Although that hurricane probably received the most publicity and media coverage of any storm to hit our area, the annals of local history are filled with reports of other violent hurricanes and tornadoes that roared through the region.
Several wind storms caused considerable damage in our vicinity during the early 1800s. A tornado during 1807 destroyed several buildings in downtown Keene. Another tornado cut a swath through the town of Antrim, toppling trees, flipping automobiles, destroying barns and damaging homes in 1922.
A hurricane in 1854 arrived here in early December, combining with a severe snowstorm. Several bridges and homes were severely damaged and several barns in Keene were destroyed.
The “Great Gale” of July 1877 swept through Gilsum, Sullivan, Nelson and Hancock, flattening wood lots, sending carriages flying through the air and moving several houses from their foundations. A Gilsum schoolhouse was lifted from its foundation, turned partially around, and landed back on the ground, but the plaster on the walls was scarcely disturbed. Ten-year-old Frank Bond was lifted by the wind and blown 100 feet through the air before landing back on the ground unharmed.
Perhaps the most violent storm prior to 1938, however, was the hurricane of Aug. 19, 1788. This storm, which extended from Pennsylvania through New Hampshire, had a narrow path but was intense in our area. Keene’s New Hampshire Recorder newspaper reported that the damage to houses, barns and cattle was beyond conception. Although no people lost their lives to the violent winds, more than 100 cows were killed by falling trees in the region during the hurricane of 1788.
