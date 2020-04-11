The Village Bridge in Walpole was a covered bridge that spanned the Connecticut River and connected Walpole with Westminster, Vt. The bridge was opened to the public in the fall of 1870 with a grand celebration.
A wooden toll bridge had preceded the Village Bridge at that location. Two floods, in 1867 and 1868, caused serious damage, first to the west end and then to the east end of the bridge. The owners of the toll bridge turned the structure over to the towns of Walpole and Westminster and a new free bridge was constructed across the river.
The new covered bridge served travelers for 40 years after the opening celebration in 1870. On April 1, 1910, a fire on the bridge was reported at 8:15 in the evening. The volunteer fire fighters responded immediately, but the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The spectacular blaze completely destroyed the bridge.
Arson was suspected and an investigation was begun. George Tiffany reported that he had seen Arthur Norrington on the bridge just before the blaze broke out. Shortly thereafter, Norrington, a resident of Westminster, confessed to the crime. His wife had a job with the Holland family in Walpole, and it seems that Norrington’s motive in setting the fire was to prevent her from crossing the bridge to go to work. He did not want his wife to work in Walpole and felt that she would have to stay at home in Westminster if the bridge was gone.
Norrington accomplished his purpose, for a while at least, but the authorities did not care for his methods. He was sent to the state prison, where he died three years later. Westminster and Walpole were linked again soon after the fire as a new bridge was built within a year or two to replace Walpole’s old Village Bridge.