Urban A. Woodbury was born in the town of Acworth in July of 1838, son of Albert and Lucy Woodbury. His family moved to Vermont when Urban was quite young. Woodbury graduated from the University of Vermont medical school in 1859.
Two years later, in 1861, he enlisted in the 2nd Regiment of Vermont volunteers during President Lincoln’s first call for troops in the Civil War. Woodbury’s regiment fought in the battle of Bull Run two months later.
During the battle he was wounded, losing his arm, and was captured by the Confederate forces. He was incarcerated for several months as a prisoner of war in Richmond, Va. He was paroled in October of 1861 and was discharged from the service due to his wounds.
Woodbury did not let his handicap stand in the way of success, however. He still wanted to serve his country and late in 1862, he was appointed captain in the 11th Regiment of Vermont Volunteers. He served in that regiment and in the Veterans Reserve Corps until the end of the war.
Woodbury settled in Burlington when the war ended and became a successful lumber dealer. He also purchased the Van Ness House hotel and was its proprietor for 35 years. He added on to the hotel, making it one of the largest in Burlington. He also served as president of several other manufacturing firms.
Woodbury also became involved in local politics in Burlington. Twenty years after the war, he was elected mayor of the city.
He was elected lieutenant governor of Vermont in 1888. In 1894, Acworth native Urban Woodbury, businessman, politician and disabled veteran of the Civil War, was elected 45th governor of the state of Vermont.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
