More than 175 years ago, before it was definitely known that smoking is hazardous to the health, one Keene doctor led the battle against the use of tobacco.
Dr. Amos Twitchell was born in Dublin in 1781. He grew up on the family farm there and attended the village school until he went to the New Ipswich Academy to prepare for college.
He went on to receive both his M.D. degree and an M.A. from Dartmouth in 1805. He became a resident of Keene in 1810 and practiced here the rest of his life. By the 1830s and 1840s, he was highly respected in his profession. He became one of the state’s leading physicians, pioneering or improving upon numerous medical procedures.
In 1842, he presented a lecture at a meeting of the Western District New Hampshire Medical Society in which he described the effects of tobacco on the human system. Dr. Twitchell attributed several health problems to smoking, including heart palpitations, chest pains and severe headaches. He linked heart disease directly to the use of tobacco. He felt that smoking interfered with respiration so that the lungs were not allowed to do their job properly. As a result, the blood and, consequently, the heart, were damaged.
Dr. Twitchell did not limit his criticism to smoking, but said that using snuff or chewing tobacco were also extremely damaging to one’s health. On one occasion a woman who was visiting with him asked: “Doctor, do you really believe that taking snuff will result in injury to the brain?”
“Not at all, madam,” he replied, “not at all — nobody who has any brains ever takes snuff.”
Although Dr. Twitchell had no way of proving his suspicions, he recorded the frequency of chest, heart and respiration problems in his tobacco-chewing and smoking patients. He also noted that these symptoms often disappeared entirely when a patient discontinued the use of tobacco.
Twitchell’s biographer, himself a physician, conducted additional studies on tobacco use based on Dr. Twitchell’s observations and writings. When he completed his studies, he concluded that “smokers will almost inevitably suffer more or less, and in some instances they will have to undergo an amount of torture to which it seems almost impossible to believe that any man would voluntarily subject himself.”