Charles Emery was a 20-year-old Jaffrey resident when he enlisted to fight with New Hampshire’s 14th regiment during the Civil War.
The regiment was sent to help defend the capital city of Washington, D.C., and did not see battle action for many months. Despite this absence of battlefield engagement, Charles Emery fell victim to another wartime menace — disease. He died of disease in Washington one year after he enlisted in the military. His body was sent home and young Charles was buried in the family plot in Conant Cemetery in Jaffrey.
Fourteen years later, in 1876, the Emery family decided to rearrange the plot, and Charles’ body was uncovered for this purpose. Imagine the surprise of those involved when they uncovered the body and saw that Charles’ features, clothing and the flower wreath in the coffin were perfectly preserved and appeared just as they had on the day of the burial. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Charles was petrified; his body had turned to stone. The Keene Sentinel reported that although Charles weighed 125 pounds when he was alive, his body now weighed some 600 to 700 pounds.
Organic material can be petrified, or turned into a stony replica, when the organic matter is replaced by minerals. This can occur when the pores of the tissue are filled with minerals. This is what happened to Civil War veteran Charles Emery. This phenomenon was probably more commonplace than we imagine. It is rare that buried bodies are exhumed, meaning that it is also rare that petrified bodies are discovered.
A similar case was reported in Stoddard 20 years earlier. Clarissa Gerould was the first child of Stoddard farmer Samuel Gerould and his wife, Salome. Clarissa died at the age of 1 and was buried in that town’s New Cemetery. The Gerould family later acquired another lot in the cemetery. Clarissa’s body was moved to that plot 40 years after her death and was found to be petrified.
Cases such as these must have been a shock to our ancestors who had reason to exhume their loved ones and found them appearing much as they did when they died many years earlier.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
