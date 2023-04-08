Joel Wilson's home

Joel Wilson’s home, at the center in this early-1800s map, was near the village of South Stoddard.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

The early settlers of the Monadnock Region recorded many stories of their encounters with wild animals. Wolves and bears were hunted because of their frequent attacks on livestock. During a hunt in Stoddard in the early 1800s, Joel Wilson realized that he was no match for an angry bear.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

