The early settlers of the Monadnock Region recorded many stories of their encounters with wild animals. Wolves and bears were hunted because of their frequent attacks on livestock. During a hunt in Stoddard in the early 1800s, Joel Wilson realized that he was no match for an angry bear.
One day, Joel’s brother John was going to his pasture when a mother bear and two cubs crossed his path. He hurried home for assistance in tracking the animals. John, his brothers and several neighbors soon started out in pursuit of the bears. The men separated so they could cover more ground.
Joel came upon the bear and began to chase her. The mother bear became annoyed and protective of her cubs. She stopped, turned toward Joel, and raised up on her back legs. It was then that Joel realized that he had only an ax to use as a weapon. He had heard a story about a bear swiping an ax from a man’s hand without difficulty.
He dropped the ax and ran for the nearest tree with the animal close behind. Joel had not climbed very far when the bear reached the base of the tree. The tree was so small that she could not climb it, but she jumped as high as she could in an attempt to reach him. Each time the bear jumped Joel pulled his feet up just out of her reach.
During all this time he was screaming and hollering to his friends for assistance. The bear continued to jump, and Joel continued to pull himself up barely out of her reach. The other hunters finally arrived and fired several shots at the bear, whereupon she ran away into the forest. Joel, greatly relieved, climbed down from the tree.
Joel Wilson lived another 40 years after his close call with the bear. His name was not mentioned again in Stoddard hunting annals, but it is safe to assume that he never went on another bear hunt with only an ax for protection.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
