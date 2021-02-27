A close inspection of several local town reports reveals some rather unusual elected town officers. Did you know that some of our local towns elect fence viewers, hog reeves, liquor agents, public weighers of meat and hay, and surveyors of wood and lumber? These were elected officials who played an important role 200 years ago and have remained on many local election ballots to the present day.
Several of these officers were elected to ensure the honesty of their neighbors. Surveyors of wood and lumber, for example, were elected as early as 1785 to measure cordwood, shingles and similar products to be sure that each load contained the proper amount of wood. They also regulated the sale of wood products. The public weigher of meat and hay carried out the same type of duties for those two agricultural products.
Fence viewers were very important when virtually everyone in town was a farmer. Fence viewers were charged with settling disputes concerning the location of property boundaries and determine that fences were properly built and maintained.
The hog reeve was to capture all stray hogs from April 1 through Oct. 31 and fit them with a nose ring and yoke so that they could not wander and damage crops. The animals could be confined to the town pound until the owner paid for damages, as well as the cost of feed while the hogs were impounded.
Today these offices are honorary positions as the duties are no longer necessary or have been taken over by the state or the courts. When you look at a town report and see a hog reeve, however, you will now know why he was important 200 years ago.