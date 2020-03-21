For 26 years at the beginning of the 20th century, Keene was the home of a business college.
The Bliss Business College opened on Sept. 20, 1897, on the top floor of the Cheshire House Block annex on Roxbury Street. Forty-four students were enrolled at that time. Keene’s Bliss Business College was one of a chain of such schools throughout New England with headquarters in Boston.
Harry C. Tiffin, a high school principal from Ontario, Canada, moved to Keene in 1900 and took over the school. Tiffin served as proprietor and principal, and changed the name of the school to Keene Business College. He soon changed the name once again to Tiffin’s Business Institute and moved the school to the third floor of the Buffum Block on Main Street. Tiffin was active in the community, serving as a Keene city councilman and joining local service organizations.
The school offered a shorthand course and a commercial course. The commercial course offered instruction in bookkeeping, business practice, arithmetic, commercial law, banking, wholesaling, retailing, real estate, commission, spelling, business letter writing, rapid calculation and business forms.
This was a time when an increasing number of women were finding work in office and clerical positions. Small local business colleges gave them the training they needed to enter the workforce. Harry Tiffin’s wife, Grace, led a local working women’s organization that sponsored lectures and educational programs.
A 1908 advertisement stated that the school had 70 students at that time and hundreds of successful graduates working in stores, offices and banks. The ad claimed that positions were secured for all graduates. Keene’s business college was a familiar fixture on Main Street for more than two decades. Tiffin’s Business Institute closed its doors in 1923 when Harry Tiffin left Keene and moved to Massachusetts.