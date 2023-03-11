Throughout history many people have been reluctant to accept the changes and improvements offered by new technology. An item published in a local newspaper illustrates this reluctance. The item reads:
“Last Monday in Walpole one of those incidents occurred which stir a feeling of indignation in all who see or hear of them. As Miss Mabel Watkins was driving into the village, doubtless feeling perfectly safe, she met near the church a two seated automobile, which her horse probably mistook for some dangerous wild animal.
“The horse reared and fell, became entangled in the harness and for a few moments, there was danger of a serious accident. We will give the occupants of the automobile credit for doing all they could to avoid serious trouble. But the question arises, and it is one which will have to be met by our legislators, whether a few individuals who have sufficient wealth to own these machines are to be allowed to monopolize the highways and to endanger the lives of those who are obliged to adhere to the old methods of travel.”
The reporter concluded that those who built and maintain the highways certainly had “the right to travel on them in safety without the chance of meeting one of these mischievous engines at any turn of the road.”
This article was published in the Claremont Advocate in August 1901. Four years earlier, it was reported that three men passed through the village in a horseless carriage traveling at the rate of 12 miles per hour! One year after the 1901 article appeared in the newspaper, it was reported that the horse of Mr. and Mrs. Chandler was frightened by another auto, described as “the invention of Satan.” The horse broke free, trampled Mrs. Chandler’s leg, and ran away.
By 1906 automobiles had become so common and so fast that speed limit signs were posted in Walpole village. If the Claremont Advocate reporter was to sit by the church in Walpole today, he would see that those “mischievous engines” have come to monopolize the road in a way that he could not have imagined 122 years ago.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
