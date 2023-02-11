Most of us are familiar with the Salem witch trials of the 1690s. Although there have been few legal actions against accused witches in this country since that time, there are several local witch stories in the historical annals of Cheshire County. One of the more unusual tales involved a man by the name of Pool, who lived in Jaffrey in about 1830. He may have been a relative of the Ebenezer Poole family that moved to the town around 1803.
A town correspondent for the N.H. Sentinel reported that Mr. Pool lived in the western section of the town of Jaffrey, on the southern slope of Mount Monadnock. The correspondent wrote that Pool was a pleasant fellow and was perfectly normal except when it came to the subject of witches; he believed that his house was infested with them. He said that the witches would creep in through the doors, windows and even the walls and annoy him constantly. He took great precautions to keep the witches out, but their frequent visits finally became unbearable.
Pool knew that his wooden house did not keep the witches away, so he decided to build a witch-proof house. He felt that a stone house with thick walls would do the job. He built a new house just to the east of Gap Mountain near the border of Jaffrey and Troy. His stone house was 20 feet by 20 feet in size with walls 4 feet thick. He then added an equally sturdy roof and door. Pool moved in and lived alone in his house of stone for some time.
The neighbors heard no more about the witches, so one of them asked Pool if they still bothered him in his new stone house. His brief answer was: “Not much.” After a few years, Pool sold his property and moved to Canada. He was not heard from again in this area after the sale was completed.
Fifty years after he left town, The Sentinel reported that his wooden house was gone with no indication that it was ever there. The reporter suggested that Mr. Pool would have been all but forgotten by that time if not for the abandoned stone house, which stood on the hillside in Jaffrey long after he had built it to keep out the intruding witches.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
