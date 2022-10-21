Wilson house in Main Street

Attorney James Wilson purchased this home on Main Street in Keene in 1815. It later became Elliot Community Hospital before being acquired by Keene State College.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

The James Wilson family of Keene was one of the most prominent, influential, and respected families in the history of the community. When James Wilson died in 1839, it was said that he was “respected and esteemed by all.” Many townspeople felt differently about the family when they first came to town, however.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

