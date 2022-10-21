The James Wilson family of Keene was one of the most prominent, influential, and respected families in the history of the community. When James Wilson died in 1839, it was said that he was “respected and esteemed by all.” Many townspeople felt differently about the family when they first came to town, however.
In 1815, it became known about town that lawyer James Wilson of Peterborough wanted to relocate in Keene. Wilson was known as a forceful, smart lawyer and many townspeople feared his appearance in Keene, rather than welcoming him.
At about the same time, the Wyman House on Main Street, later the Elliot Community Hospital, came up for sale at auction. On the day of the sale, a shabby old tramp arrived in Keene on horseback. He stayed for the auction and when the house came up for sale he began to bid. This was taken as a rude interruption as no one believed that he could be a serious bidder.
When the bid reached $5,000 the old tramp was the high bidder. The auctioneer yelled “sold” to silence the old man and called upon the fellow to produce his security. The old man said that he had it in his saddlebags and he produced $5,000 in cash. The man proved to be Wallace Little, wealthy father-in-law of lawyer James Wilson. He demanded a deed to the property, and it was made out to him. Some of those in the audience were very upset and would have bid more if they had known who the old man was.
As a result of the sale the Wilson’s came to Keene, and they came to stay. Wilson himself was later a U.S. congressman, his son was Gen. James Wilson and his granddaughter was author Mary E. Wilson Sherwood. The family produced some of the community’s most famous and respected soldiers, lawyers, authors and politicians.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
