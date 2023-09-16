At one time granite was one of Cheshire County’s most important products. Large-scale granite quarries were in operation in Fitzwilliam, Marlborough, Roxbury and Troy in the late 1800s. The employees at these quarries cut granite that was used for building, paving and curbing.
One of the most active quarries was located in Marlborough. The operation was begun in the early 1800s by Asa Greenwood. The business grew to grand proportions after it was purchased by George Webb of Fitzwilliam in 1885. Webb quickly signed a contract to supply about 1,300 railroad carloads of granite paving and curb stones to the city of Cincinnati. Webb realized that he needed a railroad spur line to move the large quantity of granite that he anticipated the company would sell.
Webb’s spur line, named the Granite Railway of New Hampshire, opened in 1891, connecting the quarry with the Fitchburg Railroad at Marlboro Depot. Five hundred people came to celebrate and ride the train into the quarry when the line opened in November of 1891.
The N.H. Sentinel published a story about the quarry at that time. The article reported that Webb had brought in modern equipment, including a huge stone crusher and six derricks to load railroad cars. On peak days, as many as 50 carloads of paving and curbing stones pulled out of the quarry on the way to markets across the United States.
The stone cutting was done there at the quarry in Marlborough or at the company’s sheds in Fitzwilliam or Worcester, Mass. About 250 men worked for Webb in Marlborough; the weekly payroll was $4,000. The Sentinel reported that George Webb’s operation was one of the foremost quarries in the country.
Economic conditions and the introduction of concrete for building and paving brought an end to the Marlborough quarry in the mid-1930s. Although the area’s quarries are now long gone, many buildings remain as monuments to the granite quarried in the Monadnock Region. These structures include the New York State Capitol in Albany, and Worcester’s Union Depot and Court House.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.