Rev. Abner Kneeland may have been one of the most unusual men who ever lived in Cheshire County. Kneeland was born in Gardner, Mass., in 1774. His education was limited to the grammar schools of Gardner and one term at the Chesterfield Academy in Cheshire County. At the age of 21-years he moved to Dummerston, Vt. where he worked as a carpenter.
Kneeland became interested in religion and soon became a Baptist preacher. While living in Vermont he also taught school and compiled two spelling books. He then moved to Alstead and began to follow the Universalist faith. Kneeland soon became a Universalist preacher and was hired to preach at the church in Langdon.
He fought for reform in spelling and during the first decade of the 1800s, he published a new system of spelling that he had invented. In it, he proposed a new 35-letter alphabet which would work for all languages, not just English. In addition to spelling reform, Kneeland also called for equal rights for women and racial equality, favoring birth control, divorce and interracial marriage.
He left the church at Langdon in about 1811 and went on to other Universalist preaching positions. Soon, however, his faith began to falter, and he renounced Christianity. Kneeland moved to Boston in 1831 to become the lecturer for the First Society of Free Thinkers. His presentations regularly drew more than 2,000 people. He also became the editor of a publication called the Boston Investigator, which supported the belief that there was no God.
Kneeland claimed that he was not an atheist, however, but a pantheist, believing that all forces of the universe were God. In 1833 he wrote a letter in which he proclaimed that: “Universalists believe in a God which I do not.” He went on to declare that their God “is nothing more than a chimera of their own imagination.”
It is not surprising that many of his views were very controversial. He was arrested for blasphemy for his writings. Following several trials over several years, Kneeland was convicted and served 60 days in jail in Boston in 1838. He was the last person jailed for blasphemy in Massachusetts, and perhaps the last in this country.
When he was released from prison Kneeland went into a self-imposed exile in Iowa. He formed a small utopian-type community for freethinkers that he named Salubria. Kneeland died in Iowa in 1844 and was buried there along with his fourth wife and other relatives.
Preacher, theologian, lecturer, carpenter, schoolteacher, author, orthographer and freethinker, Abner Kneeland, was described as attractive, intelligent, defiant and unsteady in his beliefs. He certainly had one of the most varied careers of any 19th century Cheshire County resident.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
