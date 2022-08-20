Private academies were quite common in New Hampshire in the early 1800s before public high schools were introduced. Students paid tuition to attend these academies, from which they could receive a secondary school education. There were more than 40 of these schools in New Hampshire by the mid-1830s. One of these in our corner of the state was quite different than any of the others.
Founded in August of 1836, the Unity Scientific and Military Academy in Unity was the only military academy in the state. The male students, known as cadets, studied military tactics, fencing and map making in addition to the usual English, French, science and mathematics.
There were several other academies in the towns around Unity, but this new scientific and military school attracted 137 students from 25 towns during its first term. Four terms were held during the year with tuition ranging from $3 to $4 per term. The board of directors of the school included several high ranking militia officers, a United States congressmen and a future governor of the state. The principal of the school, Alonzo Miner, went on from the academy to become president of Tufts College.
It is difficult to imagine why a military academy was organized in the small farming community of Unity. The nation had not been at war for many years, but the local militia was a popular organization at that time and the school may have been an outgrowth of that popularity.
Very few of the graduates went on to military careers and most of them were too old to serve when the Civil War began in the 1860s. The tiny town of Unity was proud of its Scientific and Military Academy, however, as many graduates did indeed go on to successful business and professional careers.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
