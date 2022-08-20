1836 catalog of the Unity Scientific and Military Academy

The 1836 catalog of the officers and students of the Unity Scientific and Military Academy

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Private academies were quite common in New Hampshire in the early 1800s before public high schools were introduced. Students paid tuition to attend these academies, from which they could receive a secondary school education. There were more than 40 of these schools in New Hampshire by the mid-1830s. One of these in our corner of the state was quite different than any of the others.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927.






