The town of Buckingham, N.H., was granted by Gov. Benning Wentworth in 1753. North of Acworth and east of Charlestown, it was probably named in honor of Englishman John Hobart, the first Earl of Buckinghamshire, whose sister Henrietta was at that time the mistress of King George II of England. This new town, which became a part of Cheshire County and later of Sullivan County, kept the name of Buckingham for only 11 years.
In the early 1760s, there was a dispute over land in the towns of Hampstead and Kingston, far to the east of Buckingham, near the coast of New Hampshire and the border of Massachusetts. Some of the land there had been granted twice, once by the colony of Massachusetts and once by New Hampshire. This situation caused considerable controversy as both groups laid claim to the disputed land.
New Hampshire’s Gov. Wentworth found a solution to the argument. He issued a new grant for the town of Buckingham in 1764. A portion of the land in the new township was transferred to the families from Kingston who had previously received their land near the coast under the Massachusetts grant. The group agreed to accept land in the new town to the west. The wording of the grant itself indicated that the town was to be divided “into shares and proportions as the major part shall agree upon.”
This land dispute had caused considerable bitterness, but the new grant resulted in a friendly settlement and harmony was restored. Consequently, as a result of the settlement and the unity it brought about, the town was renamed Unity.