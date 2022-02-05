Troy was a latecomer among the towns of Cheshire County. It was incorporated in 1815, with only the town of Harrisville being younger in the county. Troy was formed from portions of four other towns: Marlborough, Fitzwilliam, Richmond and Swanzey.
The people in this area requested that the town be formed because of the local geography and a system of roads that made it difficult for them to attend church, town meetings, and other public functions in their respective towns.
In 1815 the residents of the area convinced the surrounding towns and the state Legislature to grant their request. The new town was named Troy.
Classical Greek and Roman names were popular as town names at the time, but it appears that the new town was named for the community of Troy, N.Y. The new town was formed and the people established their own town government and completed a town meetinghouse.
Fifty years later, however, a problem arose with the name “Troy.” In the days before postal zip codes, the hand-written addresses “Troy, N.H.,” for the New Hampshire town and “Troy, N.Y.,” for the New York town looked very similar. Furthermore, the quality of a letter writer’s penmanship sometimes made it difficult to determine the letter’s intended destination. As a result, mail and baggage addressed to Troy, N.H., would often be sent to Troy, N.Y., and vice versa.
In 1866, several townspeople arrived at a possible solution to the problem. They placed an article on the town meeting warrant to change the name of the town to Monadnock, N.H. There was undoubtedly a good deal of discussion on the article that spring in Troy. Monadnock is a pleasant name and the mountain is an important feature in the vicinity.
In the end, however, the vote was 54 against the name change and only 15 in favor. The residents were proud of their town name, and Troy is still Troy.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.