Samuel Thomson was born in Alstead in 1769. He worked on his father’s farm and attended local schools. Thomson became curious when he was a boy about plants that he found in the countryside near his home. He learned how some of these could be used medicinally from a local widow who was known in the neighborhood for her herbal remedies.
When he was a young man Thomson injured himself while cutting wood. The local doctors could not cure the injury, so he used herbal plasters of his own design and recovered. Young Thomson and his mother both became ill with measles when he was 21 years of age. His mother died after being treated by conventional doctors, but once again, he cured himself with herbal remedies.
Thomson married in 1790 and settled on the family farm, which included land in Alstead and Surry. Thomson and his wife, Susanna, soon began a family. Susanna became seriously ill after the birth of their first child. Several doctors could not help her, so he consulted two herbalists. Using their input, he treated her, and she recovered almost immediately.
Thomson became displeased with what he considered dangerous treatments offered by conventional doctors. Consequently, he became his own family doctor, using herbal medicines that he made himself. He was so successful that he soon began to treat his neighbors as well.
Thomson was one of the first men in America to oppose the methods used by the doctors of his day, such as bleeding and the use of what he called “poisonous medicines,” such as mercury. He believed that all diseases resulted from improper body temperature. To maintain a proper temperature, he felt that all obstructions must be removed from the body’s systems and that the process of digestion and natural perspiration must be working properly. He developed a medical system based on a simple cure of steam baths and herbal medicines to keep bodily functions working properly.
He was ridiculed and called a quack by the doctors of his day, but he gained many followers as one of the country’s first successful herbal physicians. He patented his medicines and his medical system and sold rights for their use at $20 each. Despite the controversy over his methods, and the fact that he had no medical training, Samuel Thomson of Alstead gained fame and fortune from his “Thomsonian System of Medicine.”