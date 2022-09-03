The sad tale of the death of Mary Rowell has been preserved for more than 150 years through the poignant epitaph on her gravestone in Goshen’s Mill Village Cemetery.
In the spring of 1854, 17-year-old Mary was working for Mrs. Lois Sholes and boarding with the Sholes family in Goshen. Mary was described by one who knew her as “black-haired, red-cheeked, handsome.” She assisted with the Sholes family household chores as she attempted to earn her way in life.
Young Mary often attended meetings of the ladies’ circle in the neighborhood. Following one of these meetings, one of the guests could not find her black silk mitts. There was no proof, but two people in the neighborhood began to whisper that Mary had stolen the mitts. Someone claimed to have seen threads of black silk in the rosebush beneath Mary’s bedroom window. Finally, the rumor started that Mary had been indiscreet in her personal conduct.
The night of June 21, 1854, was a sleepless one for young Mary. She was tormented with a severe toothache and by thoughts of the ugly rumors. Early in the morning she left her bedchamber and crossed the hall to an unfinished attic room in the Sholes house.
Mrs. Sholes became concerned when Mary did not come downstairs as the morning hours passed. She went up to check on the girl and found Mary’s room empty. When she turned from the bedroom door, she saw Mary hanging from an overhead beam in the room across the hall. Using a knitted scarf, Mary had committed suicide by hanging herself from the beam, thinking that this would end the rumors.
The names of Mary Rowell’s two tormentors have been lost over the years, but the anguish which they caused has been preserved through the epitaph on her gravestone. It reads:
Dearly beloved while on earth
Deeply lamented in death.
Borne down by two cruel oppressors-
Distracted and dead.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
