In the early 1830s Keene was a rapidly growing town of 2,500 residents. An increasing number of mills and factories were being built to serve these people.
In 1832 four of Keene’s most influential citizens developed a grand scheme to encourage industrial growth in the town. Attorneys Thomas Edwards and James Wilson, and manufacturers Abijah Wilder and Josiah Colony proposed the construction of a canal from the northern part of Surry into the village of Keene. These men hired civil engineer Arthur Hoyt of Deerfield, Mass., to survey, plan and estimate the cost of the project.
The purpose of the canal was to provide water power for mills that would be located along its route. Water was the predominant source of power for machinery in mills at that time and these men were trying to furnish additional manufacturing capacity beyond that provided by Beaver Brook, the Ashuelot River and other small brooks and streams in these two communities.
The canal was to begin at the Ashuelot River at the north end of Surry Mountain. From there it would run southward between the mountain and the river. It would parallel the East Surry Road to a point near the stone arch bridge on upper Court Street in Keene. The water would then be conveyed to the southeast into a small reservoir and then into a large swamp, which would become a mill pond, just to the north of Cross Street. Another canal would convey the water across Court Street near School Street and back toward the Ashuelot River.
Engineer Hoyt prepared a detailed report and map of the canal. The waterway was to be 7½ miles long, 33 feet wide and 4 feet deep. The cost of construction was estimated at just over $23,000.
Hoyt concluded that the canal was entirely practical, but for some reason it was never built. Consequently, this elaborate plan to encourage industrial growth is virtually unknown to today’s residents of Keene.