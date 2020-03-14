The year 2020 is an important anniversary year for a well-known Keene educational institution, the St. Joseph Regional School.
In 1885, the school’s Main Street lot was purchased and construction begun. The following year, the School of St. Joseph, as it was originally called, opened its doors to about 300 students on Aug. 30, 1886. The Sentinel reported that six Sisters of Mercy from the Mother House in Manchester would teach the new students.
The school building had five classrooms and a large assembly hall for students through the 8th grade. The parish also used the assembly room, but St. Bernard’s Parish soon acquired the land adjoining the school lot, and St. Bernard’s church was built between the school and Main Street. The new church was dedicated in 1892.
The first School of St. Joseph was used until the late 1920s, when a new, larger school with 16 classrooms was built further back from Main Street and bordering on Wilson Street.
This new school was constructed in 1929 and was examined by the city government and Keene Board of Education at a formal reception on Jan. 4, 1930. The building was meant to be fireproof, being constructed chiefly of steel, cement and brick. A 9-foot tall statue of St. Joseph was incorporated into the design of the building.
The Sisters of Mercy left the instruction of the school to the laity in 1975, and St. Joseph’s school became a regional Catholic school. The 1930 parochial school building continues today as St. Joseph Regional School. The school will add a Catholic high school program in the fall of 2020, expanding upon a tradition of more than 130 years of education in Keene.