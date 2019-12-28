The Mount Huggins Hotel in the town of Swanzey was the dream of Miss Emma Knapp of Haverhill, Mass. Miss Knapp hired two Keene contractors to build the hotel in 1883. It was located on a 75-acre lot on top of the 1,021-foot Mount Huggins in the northeast corner of Swanzey, across Route 12 from the current site of the Cheshire Fairgrounds.
The hotel was an impressive building, similar to the White Mountain grand hotels of the same period.
The structure was 96x142 feet in size and four stories high. The hotel was built of wood with a French mansard roof. The dining room, on the second floor, seated 100 people. There was also a ballroom on the fourth floor. The building was equipped with a steam-operated passenger elevator. Tennis courts and other recreation facilities were planned for the hotel grounds.
The owner experienced financial difficulties before the building could be completed, however, and the courts gave possession of the property to the contractors in 1885.
Morgan Sherman, the proprietor of Keene’s famous Cheshire House hotel, purchased the Mount Huggins Hotel. Mr. Sherman completed the construction and began to furnish the hotel late in 1887, preparing to open the facility to summer visitors the following June. Much of the furniture had been put in place by the beginning of 1888.
At about 10:30 p.m. on the night of Jan. 11 of that year, the engineer of the late train from Boston reported that he had seen a fire in the building as the train passed through Swanzey. Sherman rushed to the scene with an acquaintance, and the Keene Fire Department was notified.
Sherman and his friend were the first to arrive at the scene. They tried to enter through the front door, but were driven back by the smoke and flames. They entered the north end of the building and were able to remove some of the furniture, but the building was soon fully engulfed in flames. The fire department could not save it. By morning the 5-year-old Mount Huggins Hotel was completely destroyed, without having sheltered a single guest within its elegant walls.