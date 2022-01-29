The farmers of our region have always worked long, hard hours to make their farms a success. Farm families worked diligently during the daylight hours, from spring through autumn, to raise crops and livestock to support their families.
More than 125 years ago one local farmer who worked from sunrise to sunset had gone to bed early, as was his habit, so that he could arise with the roosters and begin his chores again the next morning. At about midnight the farmer was awakened from a deep sleep by a loud knocking upon his door. He managed to climb from his bed and make his way to the door where he found a stranger standing in the dark. The stranger was very distressed and explained that his pig had somehow gotten out of his wagon and he needed assistance getting the heavy animal back in so that he could continue on his way.
The farmer, who was barely awake, dressed himself and went out into his yard. He helped the stranger load the pig onto the wagon. The stranger thanked him profusely for the assistance and drove away into the night. The farmer returned to his bed and was soon fast asleep once again.
Early the next morning the farmer arose early and went out to do his chores. As he walked across the yard, he sensed that something was wrong. It seemed that his pig pen was unusually quiet. He looked into the pen and realized that he had helped to load his own animal into the stranger’s wagon and had watched calmly as his prize pig had been carried away into the night.
