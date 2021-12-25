Samuel Downing was born in Newburyport, Mass., late in the year 1761. When he was 9 years of age, Samuel was playing one day with some of his young friends. A stranger came by and asked if any of the boys wanted to go with him to learn how to make spinning wheels. Samuel agreed to go. He said that his parents were away for the day, but that wouldn’t matter much. As a result, young Samuel came to Antrim to make spinning wheel spokes at the mill of Thomas Aiken.
Samuel’s parents thought that he had fallen into the ocean and drowned. He became very homesick. He could not contact his parents, however, and did not know the way home. Thomas Aiken eventually contacted Samuel’s parents, but they were supporting a large family on limited income and thought it was better for him to learn a trade than return to Newburyport. He stayed in Antrim making spinning wheels.
At the age of 15 Samuel left the Aiken home one day when they were out to dinner and walked 18 miles to a recruiting station in Hopkinton to join the Revolutionary army. He was told he was too small and too young to enlist, but was sent on to Col. Fifield of Charlestown. Samuel then walked to Charlestown where he enlisted.
Samuel was at the Battle of Saratoga, where he served under Gen. Benedict Arnold, whom he described as a brave general. At one point during the war he met up with his father, whom he had not seen for several years. Father and son fought side by side. Samuel served for four years until the end of the war.
He returned to Antrim after the fighting ended and married a local girl. He farmed in Antrim for more than a decade, but moved his family to Edinburg, N.Y., in 1794 after hearing reports of fertile farmland in New York State.
When the Civil War began in 1861, Samuel was a hale and hearty 99 years of age. As a soldier of the Revolution, his views on the Civil War were often quoted. He said that if the rebels came north he would “take up his gun and meet them” and that if “Old General” Washington was alive, he would “hang every rebel to the nearest tree.”
In 1866, Antrim’s Samuel Downing was reported as being the last surviving veteran of the American Revolution. He passed away in 1867 at the age of 105. We now know that two other Revolutionary veterans, Daniel Bakeman and John Gray, outlived him. When these three men died, between 1867 and 1869, an important chapter in American history came to a close.