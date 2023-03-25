The Hinsdale Post Office has had a long and distinguished history. Nathaniel Babbitt was appointed as the first Hinsdale postmaster in January 1815. The following year, a large two-story building was constructed to house a combination general store and post office.
There have been many changes to the office since that time. When the store eventually closed, the post office took over its space in the building as well. Increased demands for services have resulted in further enlargements of the office during the 20th century.
The post office has also seen its share of excitement over the years. In May 1899 burglars broke into the building and blew open the safe. They escaped with more than $1,100 worth of stamps and postal funds. The office was robbed once again in 1909.
Many postmasters have served the town over the years. Charles A. Dana, who later served as assistant secretary of war during the Civil War and earned fame as editor of the New York Sun newspaper, probably spent many hours in the building as a youngster. He was born in Hinsdale and his father served as postmaster there for more than four years in the early 1800s.
Another Hinsdale postmaster was Adelia Barrows. She was appointed postmaster in 1888 upon the death of her father who had preceded her in the office. She was probably one of the first female postmasters in the country. Rural delivery was established in 1904, when Ralph Metcalf delivered mail in his horse and buggy.
When the post office celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2016, it was reported that the Hinsdale staff delivered about 2,000 pieces of mail each day.
Although the Hinsdale Post Office has seen many changes and many postmasters during the past 207 years, it is still located in the original 1816 structure. The residents are proud of their old office, which is now recognized as the nation’s oldest post office to be continuously operated in the same location.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
