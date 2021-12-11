A grand celebration was held in Keene on June 30, 1788. A parade of horsemen traveled to Swanzey in the morning and returned to Keene at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Upon their return they were joined by other local citizens and were accompanied by music as they paraded through the town.
The group proceeded to a small hill in the village, where the Rev. Aaron Hall presented an eloquent speech. After the speech, 13 toasts were drunk. Following each toast, guns were fired and the crowd cheered. At 8 o’clock in the evening, a 40-foot bonfire was ignited and fireworks were exhibited. The day ended with an elegant ball.
Why were Keene’s 1,300 residents indulging in such a grand celebration? Nine days earlier the state of New Hampshire had voted to adopt the Constitution of the United States by the narrow margin of 57 in favor to 47 opposed. Although Cheshire County had voted 11 to 10 against ratification, Keene’s representative, the Rev. Hall, had voted in favor.
Those opposed to the document generally wanted more local representation and control so that the federal government would not become too powerful. Although the document was ratified in New Hampshire, the representatives to the state’s constitutional convention submitted 12 proposed “alterations and provisions” that they hoped would be included in the constitution to “remove the fears and quiet the apprehensions of many of the good people of this state.”
Nine states were required to ratify the Constitution for it to become the official framework of the government of the United States. With the compromise in place and the ratification approved, New Hampshire became the ninth and deciding state to vote favorably on the document. Some historians suggest that the remaining states would not have voted to ratify the Constitution as it was written if New Hampshire had voted against it. The state’s close vote ensured that this new federal constitution became the law of the land.
The people of Keene must have realized that they were commemorating a momentous occasion in the nation’s history as they celebrated the new federal government more than 230 years ago.