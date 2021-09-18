In 1888 a $1,000,000 stock company known as the Minnesota Plumbago Co. was formed in the city of Minneapolis. The purpose of this company was to mine black lead in the town of Nelson, N.H.
The chief officers of the company, residents of Minnesota, must have seen great potential in the small Nelson lead mine they had purchased.
The mine, located not far from Nelson Center village, had been operated on a small scale for many years. Jacob Seabury, working with eight employees, had taken out 200 tons of black lead worth $5,000 during 1860.
The operation grew to 15 employees at one time. The plumbago was hauled to a 40x20-foot shed nearby, which they called the “lead house,” where men broke it into small pieces with sledgehammers. It was then placed in bags and barrels for shipment.
The plumbago was transported to mills in Hillsborough to be ground and shipped to Boston, or shipped in bags by rail from Keene. The mineral was used to make melting pots and lead pencils.
The mine itself was 100 feet long, 75 feet wide and from 15 to 30 feet deep. The waste material was rolled away in a cart on rails and dumped some distance from the lead house. Several different owners operated the mine, including a New York mining company, before the Minnesota Plumbago Co. took over in 1888.
The newspaper headlines of 1888 proclaiming “Nelson Lead Mine Sold to Western Capitalists” must have been very encouraging to residents of the town. The new Minnesota Plumbago Co. planned to hire 100 or more men as soon as spring arrived. The Nelson correspondent to the New Hampshire Sentinel quipped that one town resident would have to find a new place to swim when the new operation began.
Water in the mine was, in fact, one of the chief reasons that the operation closed down. The expense of pumping water from the 30-foot-deep mine was too great for the companies to bear. There is no evidence that the Minnesota company ever operated the mine, and Nelson’s black lead mine was abandoned and never reopened.