At the turn of the 19th century, John McCurdy, his wife and five children lived on their homestead in the southeast corner of Surry. McCurdy was a prosperous farmer, storekeeper, blacksmith and innkeeper. He had served during the Revolutionary War and served the town as moderator, selectman, constable and representative to the general court.
Early in December of 1802 a seaman by the name of Samuel Meservey came to Surry and began to work cutting shingles for innkeeper McCurdy. It was rumored that Meservey was carrying a great deal of money with him. On the night of Dec. 24, 1802, Meservey suddenly disappeared from McCurdy’s inn.
Soon thereafter, some townspeople accused McCurdy of murdering the seaman for his money. Suspicions ran high. Rumors spread that Meservey’s throat had been cut and his head badly bruised. Some people claimed that the body was buried in McCurdy’s cellar, or had been thrown in the south mill pond, or perhaps even in Lily Pond at the top of Surry Mountain.
McCurdy proclaimed his innocence and had two articles published in The Keene Sentinel to that effect. He also found two witnesses who claimed to have seen Meservey after the date of his disappearance from Surry. Elijah Frink of Lempster reported that Meservey came to his house and spent the night after he left Surry. Meservey told Frink that he had been working for McCurdy. Joseph Barrett of Concord, Mass., who had met Meservey at McCurdy’s house in Surry, claimed to have seen Meservey in Boston on Jan. 11, 1803. Depositions by both witnesses were published in The Sentinel, but even this did not allay the suspicions of local residents.
No one was ever arrested in the case, but the constant rumors eventually ruined McCurdy’s business and forced him to leave town and move his family to Concord, Vt. Although McCurdy’s departure lessened the local excitement, the case of Samuel Meservey was a frequent topic of discussion in Surry for many years.