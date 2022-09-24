On Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 1874, the people of Keene were shocked to learn that well known citizen Allen Craig had been murdered on Main Street at the center of the city the previous evening. Soon after 11 o’clock on the night of Aug. 15, two men walking down Main Street had found Craig on the sidewalk with his throat cut open, lying in a pool of blood. The injured man was carried to a nearby stable and Dr. George Twitchell was called to the scene, but Craig died an hour later. He left a wife and six children.
The police began a search of the area and found William McLaughlin lying drunk in a ditch about 20 feet away. A large butcher knife was also found nearby. McLaughlin was also carried to the stable and held for questioning. When he awoke, he said that he had been drinking much of the night. He admitted that the knife was his, but said he knew nothing of the murder of Craig.
Upon investigation it was found that Craig and McLaughlin, who were both employees of the Foster Tannery, and two other companions had been drinking together at several local saloons the night before. It was also discovered that two days before the murder, McLaughlin had taken his butcher knife to work and asked one of the employees to sharpen it for him because he had a score to settle with a man who had offended him.
The authorities believed that McLaughlin was guilty of the crime. They felt that in his attempt to escape after attacking Craig, McLaughlin had tripped over a low post near the sidewalk and fallen into the ditch where he was found. McLaughlin maintained his innocence until the trial began in October, but then changed his plea to guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years of hard labor at the state prison and was committed to the prison in November of 1874. He was granted a pardon by the governor after serving seven years of the sentence.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.