The Sentinel: Murder of Allen Craig

The murder of Allen Craig in 1874 was reported in The Sentinel.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

On Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 1874, the people of Keene were shocked to learn that well known citizen Allen Craig had been murdered on Main Street at the center of the city the previous evening. Soon after 11 o’clock on the night of Aug. 15, two men walking down Main Street had found Craig on the sidewalk with his throat cut open, lying in a pool of blood. The injured man was carried to a nearby stable and Dr. George Twitchell was called to the scene, but Craig died an hour later. He left a wife and six children.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

