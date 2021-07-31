The Keene Natural History Society was organized in 1871. As the name of the organization suggested, the group concentrated on the study and collection of objects and organisms from the world of nature.
The society met regularly for many years and sponsored a variety of lectures and exhibits. Such organizations were common at the time as growing numbers of Americans became interested in learning more about the natural world around them.
Seventy-eight members joined the society soon after it was organized. The first name on the membership list was that of George A. Wheelock, Keene’s most well-known naturalist. Wheelock was chosen as the first president of the society and served for many years.
It was Wheelock who subsequently gave the city the land that would become Wheelock and Robin Hood Parks. He was also appointed as Keene’s first park commissioner.
In the early 1880s the Natural History Society held an exhibit that must have been of great interest to the residents of the region. The exhibit, which was held in the basement of the Keene City Hall, included live animals, mounted animals, and four Indian skeletons. The skeletons had been exhumed near Court Street in July of 1882.
The exhibit included a mounted deer from Kansas, a 20-pound pike caught in Spofford Lake, and two live bears from the Rocky Mountains that were described as “gentle, playful, and quite harmless.”
The featured attraction, however, was a creature billed as “The Monster Living Alligator.” A poster for the show indicated that the 7½-foot alligator had been captured in Florida and was “active and in excellent condition.” It was caught by a party of Keene residents led by Caleb T. Buffum, president of the Keene Five Cents Savings Bank, and presented to the Natural History Society.
Admission to the exhibit cost 15 cents or 5 cents for students. The records of the society do not indicate how the alligator was kept peaceful in the basement of City Hall or what happened to the creature after the show. This exhibition, however, must have been an exciting event for the youngsters of Keene in an age before radio, television, Internet and social media.