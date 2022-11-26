With the revival of the spring water industry in this country, it is interesting to note that the Monadnock Region has been the home of several commercial mineral springs over the years. Probably the earliest of these to be used for financial gain was the Monadnock Mineral Spring in Jaffrey.
The spring was located southeast of the mountain, alongside what is now Route 124. The water of this spring contained iron and sulfur and was believed to have medicinal value long before John Joslin decided to capitalize on it in 1804. During that year Joslin purchased the spring and 2½ acres around it for $100. In June of 1805, the state Legislature incorporated the Monadnock Mineral Spring, with Joslin and five other Jaffrey residents as proprietors.
These men built a house beside the spring and in 1808 Joslin was licensed to operate the Monadnock Mineral Spring House, a resort hotel where visitors could use the water to regain their health. In December of that year the proprietors advertised in the New Hampshire Sentinel that 12 shares in the company were available for purchase at a cost of $3 each.
Eight years later, Dr. Freeman Dana, a chemistry professor from Harvard, visited the spring while on a trip to Mount Monadnock. He tested the water during his visit. He then published a report stating that the water did indeed contain iron, but it was scarcely enough to justify the title “mineral water.”
This report undoubtedly hurt business, but Joslin was not ready to give up yet. He now found another use for the spring. Yellow ochre, a mineral oxide, built up around the hole where the spring flowed from the earth. By 1823, Joslin had sold 30 tons of this ochre in Boston to be used in the coloring of paint. John Joslin sold the Monadnock Mineral Spring House in 1824 and retired to Marlborough.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
