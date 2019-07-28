Benjamin and Charles Marsh were born in Chesterfield in 1823 and 1829, respectively. They were the sons of Reuben and Mary Marsh and the third generation of the family in Chesterfield. During the 1840s, the Marsh brothers headed to Boston to seek their fortunes.
The brothers each found a job in the city. Charles was employed as a store clerk. In 1851, Benjamin joined with Eben Jordan to form a small dry goods store on Milk Street in Boston. Charles Marsh joined the firm the following year. At the beginning, they had only three clerks. They called the store Jordan Marsh & Company.
They began by selling imported European goods to retailers in and around the city. Eben Jordan was allowed $1,200 a year for expenses because he was married. Each of the other partners was allowed $600 each year.
They lived on that income for the first eight years. By that time, the store was doing $2 million worth of business annually, and they apparently felt they could afford a bit more for living expenses.
As the business grew, it moved from one location to another, and in 1861, the decision was made to begin selling directly to the public. The partners eventually “departmentalized” the different types of products in the operation, thereby becoming the first department store.
Benjamin Marsh passed away in 1865 after nearly 15 years as a partner in the firm. Charles Marsh continued with the firm for more than 30 years. By 1880, the company had become one of the largest retail firms in New England with 6 acres of retail space and nearly 2,000 employees in a new retail store.
The company was eventually sold, and the final stores became Macy’s stores in 1996. New England’s iconic department store, Jordan Marsh, is now gone, but it all began with the business genius of Eben Jordan and the Marsh Brothers of Chesterfield.
