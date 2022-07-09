George Van Dyke was born in Quebec in 1846. He did not own a pair of shoes until he was 11 years old and attended school for only four years.
He left home to find work when he was a boy. He took a job as a logger on the Connecticut River. Van Dyke became a river-driver, working on the log drives that floated timber down the river each year. He soon became a foreman of the log drives and passed along the western border of Cheshire County many times as his crews worked their logs down the river. Van Dyke was probably very familiar with the saloons of North Walpole.
He soon went into business for himself and opened his own mills. He became a millionaire lumberman as president of the Connecticut Valley Lumber Co. By 1900, he was worth around $10 million and owned 150,000 acres of forest land. Even after he passed his 60th birthday Van Dyke continued to follow the drives down the Connecticut. He became known as the Lumber King.
The drive of 1909 was his biggest ever, containing 53,000,000 feet of timber. In August of that year, as he walked with the log drive through Bellows Falls, Van Dyke sprained his ankle very badly in the riverbed. As a result, he had to follow the drive in his Stanley Steamer automobile the next week. At Turners Falls, he and his chauffeur pulled up in the Steamer to watch and direct the drive from an embankment 75 feet above the river.
No one knows exactly what happened next, whether Van Dyke ordered the chauffeur to drive closer to the edge or the driver made a fatal mistake, but the car plunged over the edge into the Connecticut River 75 feet below. George Van Dyke died later that day after plunging into the river of which he had been king for so many years.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.