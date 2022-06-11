We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Harriet Farley was born in 1812 in the town of Claremont, then still a part of Cheshire County. She was the sixth child of Claremont’s congregational minister, Stephen Farley, and his wife, Lucy.
At age 14, Harriet began to earn her own living by weaving palm-leaf hats and sewing. She was taught French, drawing and other subjects so that she might become a teacher, a profession which her family and friends strongly urged her to enter. Harriet despised teaching, however, and left home in 1837 to avoid that work.
She went to Lowell, Mass., where she took a job as one of the thousands of girls working in the large textile factories there. Early in 1841, Harriet became involved with a new magazine called the Lowell Offering. The magazine was a literary periodical written by and for the mill girls; all of the writers for the magazine were female mill workers.
After her 12-hour day in the factory Harriet would return to her boarding house and write articles for the magazine. Harriet was asked to become editor of the publication and soon purchased the magazine. As proprietor she personally solicited articles, edited, folded, cut and bound a circulation of 4,000 issues each month, many of which were shipped overseas to mill workers in Europe.
The magazine survived for only 10 years, but became famous across the country and throughout Europe during that time. The pioneering concept of involving mill girls in both the artistic and business aspects of the magazine’s production was seen as a triumph for women and for the new age of industrialization.
Claremont native Harriet Farley earned a place in several national biographical dictionaries because of her effort to enlighten and improve the lives of thousands of mid-19th-century mill girls.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.