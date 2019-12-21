The Keene Manufacturing Co. began the manufacture of ice skates in the company plant at South Keene in April of 1886. James A. Whelpley was the manager of the firm. Two Keene men, Clement J. Woodward and William S. Hale, were president and treasurer, respectively.
Mr. Whelpley was the inventor of the Long Reach Skate, which was marketed across the country. Whelpley had an agreement with Woodward and Hale to manage the Keene factory for $2,000 a year plus a percentage of the skate sales. The firm’s manufacturing operations were soon moved to Marlborough. The Keene Manufacturing Co. was making almost 1,000 pairs of skates a day by August of 1891.
The company’s catalog for the 1892-93 season pictured 20 different models, ranging from 60 cents to $6 per pair. These skates were not like ice skates of today, however. The skater did not slide their foot into the skate, but fastened the blades to their own shoes.
The catalog claimed that the skates were “superior to all others, and absolutely without rival on the market.”
At about this time G.D. Philips of New York won the championship of amateur skaters of the United States wearing Long Reach Skates. In a letter to Mr. Whelpley, Philips stated that, “I must admit that my success in the championship races is largely due to the use of your Long Reach Skates. I have tried all kinds of Speed Skates, ... but can get more speed with less waste of power out of yours. In my opinion they are ... altogether the best skate in the market.”
Unfortunately, James Whelpley died from pneumonia in April of 1893 at his residence in the City Hotel on Keene’s Main Street. The Keene Manufacturing Co. closed five years later and the Long Reach Skate manufacturing operation was moved to Torrington, Conn.