For more than 250 years, the residents of the town of Langdon have passed on the story of the “legend of the big elm.”
According to the legend, the tale began during the French and Indian Wars of the mid-1700s. It was during these confrontations that a detachment of 14 soldiers was sent out from Boston to join their regiment that had started for Quebec a few days earlier. Soon after the march began, one of the 14 soldiers became ill and was left in the care of some local Native Americans in an area that is now part of the town of Langdon.
The legend relates that the young soldier soon recovered, but by this time he and the Indian maiden who was caring for him had fallen deeply in love. Unfortunately, the young woman was soon to become the wife of an Indian brave. The brave became jealous and plotted a way to end the relationship. One evening as the young soldier and the beautiful maiden sat under a stately elm and talked of love, an arrow from the bow of the Indian warrior pierced the heart of the young man and pinned him to the tree. The maiden removed the arrow, and with her own hands dug a grave for her lover and buried him in the soil beneath the tree. The legend states that the broken-hearted young woman never left the big elm and never again tasted food. One week later she was found dead upon the grave of her lover.
More than 100 years later, in 1878, the tree had grown to enormous proportions, measuring 17 feet in diameter 2 feet above the ground and standing 100 feet tall. It was during that year that the farmer who owned the property where the tree was located sold it to a local wagon and sled builder. The tree was cut down for lumber, and approximately 120 caskets were made from the wood of Langdon’s big elm.