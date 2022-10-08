Carroll D. Wright was born in Dunbarton in 1840. His family moved to the town of Washington when he was 3 years old. He attended the local elementary school there.
His teacher was Miss Sarah Shedd. She had been one of the original New England mill girls, traveling from her home in Washington to work in the textile mills in Lowell, Mass. When she returned home to teach in Washington, she often told her students of her working experiences and discussed the labor and economic history that she had experienced firsthand in the mills. These discussions had a profound impact on young Carroll Wright.
He later attended Washington’s Tubbs Union Academy and academies in Alstead and Chester, Vt. Wright then began the study of law in Keene in 1860. He interrupted his studies in 1862 to serve in the Civil War, rising from private to the rank of colonel of the 14th N.H. Regiment.
After the war, Wright returned to Keene, where he was admitted to the bar in 1865. Two years later, he left Keene and began to practice law in Boston. He soon became involved in politics, being elected to the Massachusetts state Senate in 1872. He was appointed supervisor of the census for Massachusetts in 1880. Wright became a lecturer on labor and the economy and published dozens of volumes on those topics.
Because of the interest fostered by his former elementary school teacher, Sarah Shedd, Wright became one of the foremost labor and economy scholars in the nation. In 1885, former Washington, N.H., schoolboy and Keene lawyer Carroll D. Wright was appointed by President Grover Cleveland as the first commissioner of labor for the United States of America. He served in the post for the next 17 years, until his retirement in 1905.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
