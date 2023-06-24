In the autumn of 1901, the world was electrified by the news of the kidnapping of American missionary Ellen Stone. Miss Stone was a cousin of sisters Adeline, Harriet and Maria Noyes of Westmoreland. She was a frequent visitor to the family farm in that town. Sister Maria kept a detailed diary in which she recorded the news and rumors about the kidnapping.
Miss Stone had served as a missionary in the Balkan region since the 1870s. In the autumn of 1901, she was returning from conducting a training school when her party was stopped by 22 members of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO) near the Turkish-Hungarian border. One Turkish soldier was badly injured, and several members of the missionary party were released, but Stone and another missionary were taken captive. Their Macedonian captors demanded a ransom of $110,000 for their release.
Ellen Stone had become a victim of international politics and the kidnapping immediately became front- page news around the world. Macedonia was under Turkish rule at the time and the IMRO was using the kidnapping to raise both publicity and money to aid their cause for independence.
Maria Noyes recorded all the latest news in her diary in Westmoreland. The bandits demanded that they receive the ransom in one month or they would kill Ellen Stone. The United States government refused to pay, however, and diplomatic efforts to gain her release failed. On several occasions the newspapers reported her death, but the Noyes sisters remained hopeful.
Miss Stone’s brother Charles tried to raise the ransom money through donations from churches and individuals. A total of $66,000 was eventually raised and the bandits agreed to accept it. After five months of forced marches up and down the Balkan Mountains, Miss Stone was released unharmed.
Ellen Stone became famous for her involvement in the kidnapping. Dubbed the “Miss Stone Affair,” the kidnapping was America’s first modern international hostage crisis.
She returned to the United States in 1902 and passed away at her home in Chelsea, Mass., 25 years later.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
