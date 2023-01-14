No Revolutionary War battles were fought in Cheshire County, and few armed confrontations took place here during the Revolutionary period. One such confrontation, now known as the Keene Raid, did occur here in May of 1779. It demonstrates the revolutionary spirit that was present in the region at the time.
Several families who were loyal to the government of Great Britain lived in Keene then. Some of the local patriots felt that these Loyalists were secretly storing supplies for the British army.
Several zealous patriots convinced militia Capt. Elisha Mack of Gilsum to lead a band of men into Keene to punish the Loyalists. Mack, sword in hand, arrived in Keene with his company of men at sunrise on the morning of May 31, 1779. They visited the homes of the Loyalists, took the men into custody, and confined them to a room at Hall’s Tavern on Main Street. The mob then searched the homes for contraband provisions, but none were found.
The Keene militiamen were alerted and soon gathered on Main Street. Davis Howlett, who commanded the local company, assembled his men on the common, facing south, and ordered them to load their guns. Capt. Mack lined his men up several hundred feet down Main Street, facing Howlett’s men.
By this time the commander of the local militia units, Col. Alexander of Winchester, had arrived on the scene. He approached Mack and demanded to know if he planned to continue his illegal raid.
“I do,” Mack replied, “at the hazard of my life.”
Col. Alexander responded: “Then you must prepare for eternity, for you shall not be permitted to take vengeance in this irregular mode on any men, even if they are Tories.”
This speech, backed by the armed Keene militia, cooled the spirit of the mob. They soon released their prisoners and marched silently back toward Gilsum. The women of Keene accompanied the marchers, beating on pans and kettles until the mob was out of sight.
Although it ended peacefully, this rare armed confrontation illustrates the revolutionary fervor that was present in Cheshire County during the war. A long poem about this event was soon written and distributed throughout the region, thereby immortalizing the Keene Raid of 1779.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
A downtown infrastructure overhaul that would tear up sections of Central Square and Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to water and sewer systems. The plans recommended to the City Council also include other work, such as replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
In the current design concept, Central Square would keep all its existing features, which include the bandstand, statue, water fountain, and cannon. The design would expand Central Square from its current 17,450 square feet to a total of 31,400 square feet by adding sidewalk and community space between the church and bandstand.
According to the latest update from the city on the project, the parking spaces that would be removed on the north side of Central Square between Washington Street and Court Street would be replaced by parking spaces added to each side of the expansion area. Overall this would represent a net loss of 15 spaces on Central Square, according to the city's consultant on the project, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel said he has asked Stantec and city staff to explore ways in which there would be no loss in parking.
The current funding estimate is more than $7 million, with 75 percent of that going toward infrastructure work, and the remaining 25 percent toward any other improvements decided upon by the City Council. Funding will include a variety of sources beyond general taxation, including grants, and water and sewer fees.
The current debate at City Hall is what downtown should look like when the streets are put back together. Recommendations from the city's steering committee on the project made their way to city councilors Jan. 5, though no action has been taken yet.
