1770s militiamen

Arthur Trembley’s depiction of militiamen gathering on Main Street in the 1770s.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

No Revolutionary War battles were fought in Cheshire County, and few armed confrontations took place here during the Revolutionary period. One such confrontation, now known as the Keene Raid, did occur here in May of 1779. It demonstrates the revolutionary spirit that was present in the region at the time.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






