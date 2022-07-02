In the late 1800s, before the widespread use of automobiles in our region, almost every town of any size in New Hampshire developed plans for a street railway. Many of these lines never got beyond the planning stages as the automobile soon became more practical and reliable for passenger travel. Keene did indeed have an electric railway for more than 25 years at the beginning of the 20th century. This line connected Central Square with West Keene, North Swanzey and Marlborough.
One of the most ambitious plans for an electric railway in Cheshire County was that of the Keene, Marlow and Newport Electric Railroad. In the late 1800s, several residents of Marlow, Surry and Gilsum planned the construction of a line beginning at Central Square in Keene. The proposed rail line would run up Court Street, into Surry, along the Ashuelot River into Gilsum, and then on to Marlow village. The plan apparently called for eventual connection over the hills to Newport.
The N.H. Legislature approved the incorporation of the railroad company on March 21, 1901. Three months later George Merrill, a civil engineer and railroad contractor from Springfield, Mass., traveled over the proposed route. He proclaimed the route was favorable for the construction of the railroad.
In July of 1901, several of the men involved in the project procured a charter in Maine for a new company to be known as the Ashuelot Valley Improvement Co. Gilsum physician Israel Loveland was president of the new company. The objects of the group were to develop Ashuelot Valley resources and specifically the Keene, Marlow and Newport Electric Railroad.
The officers of the company immediately met with a railroad engineer and a railroad builder. A detailed survey of the route was completed later in 1901 by a Boston civil engineering firm. No construction was undertaken in the next 18 months, however, and early in 1903 the state Legislature granted an extension of the time allowed for construction to be completed.
That construction was never begun, but as late as 1907, business directories were still listing Elgin Jones of Marlow as president of the Keene, Marlow and Newport Electric Railroad. Improved automobile technology and the construction of the Dartmouth College Highway (Route 10) soon ended the need for this rail line and the Keene to Marlow trolley was never built.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
