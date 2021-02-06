Before the famous Hurricane of 1938, the worst windstorm on record for Keene was what local residents called the “Hurricane of 1854.”
The storm occurred late in the season, on Dec. 3, and was combined with a fierce snowstorm. The wind began at four o’clock on a Sunday afternoon with the snow starting to fall at the same time. The wind increased persistently and blew violently until after midnight. People feared their homes would be destroyed as the buildings groaned and swayed in the wind.
According to local newspaper accounts, more than a dozen Keene barns were destroyed or lost their roofs. Several homes and bridges were severely damaged, and 50 chimneys were blown over in the town. The roof of the Ashuelot Railroad covered bridge over the Ashuelot River was demolished.
Thousands of trees were laid flat by the wind. Stephen Chase lost 600 old-growth pine trees. He built a saw mill the following spring to cut the timber. John Albee built a second new mill near Woodburn Street to handle the large amount of timber blown down by the storm.
One of the timber lots that was most severely damaged was the Dinsmoor Woods along the Five Mile Drive, now Maple Avenue. The Dinsmoor Woods were destined to be destroyed again more than 80 years later by the hurricane of 1938.
These winds, which reached hurricane proportions in some areas, were a damaging blow to our ancestors. Along with the gale, however, 15 to 18 inches of snow fell in Keene, leaving roads and railways impassable for days and making repairs very difficult. This storm was remembered and discussed by generations of Keene residents until the devastating hurricane of 1938 overshadowed the hurricane of 1854.