During the month of June 1856, Keene clothing store owner Caleb T. Buffum purchased a building lot on School Street in Keene for $1,200. Over the next two years, Buffum kept a detailed account book of the cost of constructing a new home there and landscaping the lot. This account book offers an interesting comparison to the home construction costs and procedures of today.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






