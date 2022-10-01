During the month of June 1856, Keene clothing store owner Caleb T. Buffum purchased a building lot on School Street in Keene for $1,200. Over the next two years, Buffum kept a detailed account book of the cost of constructing a new home there and landscaping the lot. This account book offers an interesting comparison to the home construction costs and procedures of today.
Caleb’s wife had passed away two years before he bought the School Street lot; he may have been hoping to leave unhappy memories of her death behind at their former home on Washington Street. Construction on the new house began in 1858. The house plans cost $25.
This was to be a substantial home for Caleb and his young daughter Ellen. Buffum paid $28 each for a Spanish mantle and for an Egyptian mantle, $9 for a weathervane for the barn and 63 cents for a foot scraper at the front door. Lead water pipes were installed in the bathroom and kitchen. Construction continued throughout the summer and into the fall.
The labor to build the barn behind the house cost Buffum $244. Carpenter Hadley Muchmore was paid more than $3,000 for labor and services on the house.
Muchmore also received $22.50 for a new suit of clothes, a rather unusual expense for a carpenter. The landscaping, including the planting of many fruit trees, ornamental trees and rhubarb, cost $300.
The home was completed late in the autumn of 1858 as Buffum paid the final bills of $110 for a furnace, $105 for gas fixtures and $65 to paint the house.
Caleb Buffum had a showplace for his small family. The land, house barn and landscaping had cost him the substantial sum of $6,006.
Caleb T. Buffum’s home still stands on School Street today; it is now valued at more than 100 times what it cost to build during the summer of 1858.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.