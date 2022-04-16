During the fall foliage season of 1890, one of Keene’s most popular tourist attractions was built at the summit of Beech Hill. In October of that year, a 35-foot-tall wooden observation tower was constructed there and given the name Horatian Tower. It was named for its owner, Horace L. Goodnow. The tower was only one mile from downtown Keene, but was 600 feet higher in elevation, thus offering a spectacular view of the village and the surrounding countryside.
Goodnow also constructed a six-bedroom summer hotel on his 300 acres on the hill. He hoped that his observation tower and Beech Hill Cottage would be the centerpieces of an important vacation-home subdivision overlooking the city. The development was known as Horatian Park. Goodnow laid out several streets and walking trails through the park and planned to subdivide the property into hundreds of building lots.
In February of 1894, the N.H. Sentinel lamented the fact that most of the people in Keene did not appreciate the beauty of the park and “their natural surroundings” in general. Although very few vacation homes were built, a visit to the tower eventually became a popular pastime for local residents and visiting tourists. Admission to the tower cost 15 cents.
Thousands of guests signed the tower register during the 10 seasons it was open, from 1890 through 1899. Visitors were offered views of the Green Mountains to the west, Mount Monadnock to the east, and the activity of the city of Keene 600 feet below. Although hundreds of guests from 15 states and one foreign country climbed the tower during the autumn of 1899, no further visitors were ever recorded in the guest book after November of that year.
Horace Goodnow’s development dreams did not materialize. Following his death, however, the Keene Development Co. purchased the site, with its own plans to develop the land in an “attractive” manner. Some of the lots were sold and residences built, but most of the land was never developed.
Local citizens and the city of Keene preserved 180 acres of the land on Beech Hill as open space between the 1970s and the 1990s.
It was given the name Beech Hill Preserve. Although the Horatian Tower has been gone for many decades, the preserve still offers spectacular views of downtown Keene.
