Joseph L. Heywood, who spent his childhood years in Fitzwilliam, has a sad and unusual claim to fame because of his fateful meeting with the infamous Jesse James gang of bank robbers during the 1870s.
Joseph was the son of Benjamin and Sarah Heywood. He grew up on the family farm in Fitzwilliam before leaving home at about 20 years of age to seek his fortune. He found work in Massachusetts for two years before heading west in the late 1850s. He worked as a clerk in a drugstore in Michigan before moving on to Davenport, Iowa. Joseph Heywood served for more than two years in the Union Army during the Civil War.
After the war ended, he moved on to Minnesota where he settled in Northfield in 1867. He took a job as accountant for a lumber yard and in 1869 he married Martha Ann Buffum. The couple had a daughter, Lizzie, in 1871 and the following year Joseph Heywood took a new job with the Bank of Northfield.
On Sept. 7, 1876, the bank president and cashier were away visiting the country’s Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. Heywood, who was acting cashier, was in charge that day. On that Thursday afternoon, a band of eight mounted bank robbers rode into Northfield. They were members of the notorious James-Younger gang. Jesse and his brother Frank James had been joined by Cole Younger and his brothers. Five members of the gang remained in the street and three entered the Bank of Northfield. The three were identified as Frank James, Bob Younger and Charlie Pitts.
There were two other bank employees in the building with Heywood at the time of the robbery. All were held at gunpoint. Heywood was ordered to open the safe located in the vault. He refused and when one of the gang members entered the vault, Heywood unsuccessfully tried to shut him inside. He managed to shut the door, but the robber escaped, getting injured in the process. Heywood was then knocked to the floor by a blow from a pistol butt. As he lay on the floor another gang member put a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him if he did not open the safe. Heywood misled the gang by falsely claiming that the safe was on a timer and could not be opened. The frustrated robber sliced his throat, but not seriously.
At that time another bank employee, Alonzo Bunker, tried to escape through the back door of the building. One of the robbers followed and shot him in the shoulder. The gunfire and activity in the street alerted the residents of Northfield to the robbery. That began a gun battle with the gang members in the street, killing two and injuring others.
The three outlaws in the bank realized their window of opportunity was closing and left the bank with a bag of cash they had gathered from the cash drawers. The safe contained about $12,000, but due to Heywood’s refusal to open it, the gang left the bank with only $26.70. As the last bank robber was leaving, he turned and noticed that Heywood was trying to stand. He walked back to Heywood and shot him in the head, killing him instantly. Reports indicate that it was Frank James who fired the fatal shot.
Frank and Jesse James escaped, but the Youngers were soon captured. They were convicted of murder and bank robbery for the Northfield raid and sentenced to life in prison. Although his death occurred almost 150 years ago, Fitzwilliam’s Joseph Heywood has not been forgotten. The “Hero of Northfield Bank” has been recognized through several awards, ceremonies and memorials, and every September the popular multi-day “Defeat of Jesse James Days” event is held in Northfield, Minn.
