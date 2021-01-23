Considerable excitement was aroused in the town of Troy in the winter of 1818 when what appeared to be human bones were discovered on the site of a barn that accidentally burned down in town. The fire exposed what looked like a burial mound below where the floor of the barn had been. Upon investigation, human bones were found there. It was obvious that a body had been laid on a board and buried there under a pile of sand.
Rumors of murder began to circulate and the selectmen ran a notice in the New Hampshire Sentinel asking for information that would help to solve the mystery. The notice was headlined “A supposed Murder!” The story proclaimed that: “It is the current opinion of people in this town and vicinity, that these are the remains of a man, whose death was occasioned by unlawful means …” It went on to relate that about 14 years earlier, an inquiry was made in the town about a stranger traveling through the area who was traced to Troy, where he disappeared and was never heard from again. Nothing had come of the inquiry and the townspeople could not remember the missing man’s name or residence. Consequently, the selectmen asked that the story be shared in newspapers across the country.
Several months later, Joseph Nimblet of Woodstock, Vt., appeared in Troy and revealed that 14 years earlier his brother-in-law had disappeared on a trip from Provincetown, Mass., to Woodstock. Brother-in-law Lucas had been carrying a large sum of money and was last seen at the Harris Tavern in Troy.
Residents of Troy had suspected for years that dark deeds had taken place at the barn. Leading citizens claimed to have seen strange lights and heard unusual noises near the building. Many local people avoided the area whenever possible. They now began to see some substance to their suspicions.
Some local residents believed the man who had disappeared had left the tavern with two local residents to visit a farm, which one of the men hoped to sell to him. That farm was the very place where the bones were found. Some believed the man had been murdered for the money.
Public opinion was very strong, and the two men were arrested. But neither of them was convicted in connection with the case, and the mystery of Troy’s haunted barn was never solved.