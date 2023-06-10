Cyrus Hardy was a well-known citizen of Dublin during the mid-1800s. He served on school and church committees and as a justice of the peace. In 1859, Cyrus, his wife, Sarah, and the couple’s children moved from Dublin to Marlborough. Cyrus and Sarah’s eighth and final child was born soon after they arrived in Marlborough.
Cyrus renovated the farmhouse and built a large barn on the family’s new property. He also continued to practice his trade of cobbler. He enlisted to serve in the Civil War in the autumn of 1863 and served until the end of the war. Soon after he enlisted, Cyrus’ wife, Sarah, passed away in December of 1863.
Cyrus Hardy returned home to Marlborough after the war. He was now the sole caregiver for his and Sarah’s five surviving children, aged 6 years to 16 years. It was not surprising that Cyrus remarried in 1866, to Maria Smith of Dummerston, Vt.
The Hardy family lived in Marlborough for the next 12 years. On the morning of Feb. 6, 1878, Cyrus seemed to be in perfect health. In the afternoon, however, he was suddenly seized with convulsions and died. The attending physician felt that the sudden death showed symptoms of poisoning.
The coroner called an inquest at which Dr. Samuel A. Richardson testified that it appeared that Cyrus’ death was caused by taking strychnine. The stomach of the deceased was analyzed in Boston and traces of strychnine were found. The jury at the inquest returned a verdict that Cyrus Hardy had died from the effects of strychnine administered to him by some person unknown to the jury.
A Boston detective came to town and interviewed several witnesses. On April 8, Cyrus’ widow, Maria, was arrested and charged with his murder. She was scheduled to be tried at the October term of court, but repeatedly declared that she would not be alive in October, even if she had to starve herself.
Mrs. Hardy was good to her word; she died in jail on July 9, after an illness of five weeks. With the death of Maria, the Hardy poisoning case was never officially solved. However, it was reported that her first husband had also died suddenly in a manner similar to that of Cyrus Hardy.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
