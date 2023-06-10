Cyrus Hardy's farm in Marlborough

Cyrus Hardy’s farm was in the southeast corner of Marlborough.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire county

Cyrus Hardy was a well-known citizen of Dublin during the mid-1800s. He served on school and church committees and as a justice of the peace. In 1859, Cyrus, his wife, Sarah, and the couple’s children moved from Dublin to Marlborough. Cyrus and Sarah’s eighth and final child was born soon after they arrived in Marlborough.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

