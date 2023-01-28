Albert, Benjamin and Otis Hall were brothers. They were sons of Charles and Sarah Hall of Walpole. Albert, Benjamin and Otis, born between 1852 and 1873, were members of the seventh generation of the Hall family in Walpole. They grew up in the town, attended local schools, and worked with their father in his sawmill.
The three brothers all became interested in the railroad and by the mid-1890s they were all working on rail lines outside of New Hampshire. Otis, the oldest of the three sons, became an engineer and Benjamin, the youngest, worked as a fireman. Both worked for the Central Vermont Railroad. Albert lived in New London, Conn., and worked as an engineer on a railroad in that state.
On Dec. 4, 1896, Benjamin and Otis were working on Engine No. 155, pulling 26 freight cars from Brattleboro to New London, Conn. Just outside of Eagleville, Conn., 22 miles east of Hartford, the train became uncoupled in the middle. The crew in the back part of the train tried to stop that portion of the freight train. The crew in the locomotive added speed to gain distance from the uncoupled freight cars so the back section of the train would not crash into the front. The boiler became overheated and exploded, killing brakeman Warren Thomas and both Hall brothers — Otis and Benjamin.
Losing two sons on the same day was a serious blow to the Hall family. Charles and Sarah Hall received another terrible shock in 1901, however, when the third son, Albert, died when his train crashed in New London on Aug. 14 of that year. Amazingly, he died on the same rail line and just 35 miles down the tracks from where his brothers had died less than five years earlier.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
In addition to numerous calls for downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 26, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 27, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.