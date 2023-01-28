Downtown Walpole in the late 1800s

Downtown Walpole in the late 1800s. The town was the birthplace of three brothers who all left to work the railroads — and who all died in rail mishaps.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Albert, Benjamin and Otis Hall were brothers. They were sons of Charles and Sarah Hall of Walpole. Albert, Benjamin and Otis, born between 1852 and 1873, were members of the seventh generation of the Hall family in Walpole. They grew up in the town, attended local schools, and worked with their father in his sawmill.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

