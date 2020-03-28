As we look back now, almost 80 years later, it seems almost inevitable that Cheshire County’s worst forest fire ever was about to occur in April of 1941. During that month, the state had experienced the highest average temperature and lowest average rainfall of any month in 70 years. The forests were clogged with timber blown down in the Hurricane of 1938, which had swept through the region three years earlier. Numerous crews had set up saw mills to remove the toppled trees.
It was at one of these saw mills in the northern section of Marlow that a fire was accidentally ignited on the afternoon of April 28. The fire quickly raced southward, burning the full length of Marlow and into the town of Gilsum.
The next day, the wind shifted and the fire spread rapidly toward Marlow village. Ten local fire departments worked to save the village as the fire raced through dry fields and up to the houses themselves. It burned all around the homes isolating the people of Marlow, but the village was saved.
Local crews worked valiantly to save homes on the west side of Pitcher Mountain as the fire raced into Stoddard. Fred Jennings, the watchman in the lookout tower on Pitcher Mountain, made reports on the fire’s progress as it raged into the town. He finally fled down the mountain as the lookout tower burned behind him. Crews of volunteers then worked to save the Pitcher Mountain Farm near the summit. Rowboats were placed along the road in Stoddard village and filled with water as a means of transferring water up the road to the fire. The blaze continued to the east, jumped over Highland Lake and began to burn the forest on the eastern shore.
The fire continued to burn into April 30, but the wind died down and snow and rain began to fall, aiding the crews in finally extinguishing the blaze. In just over two days, many homes and 27,000 acres had burned. Forty-eight percent of Marlow’s land area, 42 percent of Stoddard, and smaller portions of Washington and Gilsum had been devastated.
Although many lost their homes, no one was injured in the blaze, including the 2,000 men who had converged on the towns to fight the great Marlow-Stoddard fire — the largest forest fire in New Hampshire history.