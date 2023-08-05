German native Maximilian Schoenbein, alias Mark Shinburn, came to the United States in about 1860. This well-educated and well-mannered young man earned money as a burglar and gambler and purchased a fine farm and mansion near Saratoga, N.Y.
Making use of what he learned at a temporary job at a safe company, he robbed the bank in Walpole of more than $40,000 in November of 1864. Shinburn later claimed that this was the first of 11 bank robberies that he attempted over the next seven years, nine of which were successful.
He was arrested six months after the Walpole robbery and returned to Keene for trial. Shinburn attracted a great deal of attention in Keene, especially from the young ladies of the town. He was sentenced to 10 years at the state prison but escaped from the Keene jail with the help of a friend. He escaped into the woods despite being closely pursued by a group of residents. He was recaptured several months later and sent to the state prison in Concord. He escaped from jail once again late in 1866 and returned to Keene.
Shinburn lived unrecognized at the Cheshire House for several weeks planning a robbery at the Ashuelot Bank. He entered the home of the bank treasurer, made impressions of the keys, and had a duplicate set made. He soon visited the bank in the dark of night with his duplicate keys but found only $1,000 in the vault. This was not enough for Shinburn, and he waited for more money to be deposited. He soon entered the bank again, but now there was too much money to carry. He went to New York to get help with the job, but never returned.
In New York, Shinburn and an accomplice, George White, robbed the Ocean National Bank of about $1 million. Shinburn married in 1870 and escaped with his wife to live in Europe. He bought a title, lost his fortune, took to robbery again, was arrested, and sent to prison for 14 years. He soon secured a pardon, however, and returned to the United States to continue his craft.
He was arrested again in 1895 and sent to prison for five years. When he was released the sheriff of Cheshire County immediately arrested him again for the Walpole robbery. He was sent to prison in Concord to serve out his term, during which time he told anyone who would listen that he was not Mark Shinburn.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
