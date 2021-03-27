Ed Shedd was well known as the most frugal Yankee farmer in his hometown of Stoddard. Born there in 1849, he lived on the family farm the rest of his life.
Shedd owned a good deal of property and was quite well off, but you would not have known it by looking at him. He did not spend money unless he had to, including money for new clothes. Whenever he had business to transact, he would walk to Keene, Milford or wherever he had to go. He saw no reason to spend a dollar on a train or stagecoach ride when he could walk.
One time Shedd walked into Keene to deposit $3,000 in the bank, but by the time he got there the bank was closed. Rather than rent a room, he sat on a park bench in Keene’s Central Square with his hand in his pocket wrapped around his roll of money until the bank opened the next morning.
On another occasion, he hiked into Keene to deposit another $1,500 in the bank. The story is that two highwaymen heard of this and lay in wait for him just outside the city. When Shedd trudged into sight, they thought he was a tramp and let him pass unmolested. The two robbers soon stopped a well-dressed fellow who came along and got the 15 cents he was carrying.
Shedd once walked to California to see more of the world. He put $100 in each sock to cover expenses. When he got home the next spring, he had $200 in each sock!
Shedd suffered a broken leg in his later years and spent some time in the Keene hospital. He returned home after recovering, but soon missed the care and attention of the nurses so much that he returned to the hospital and spent the final four years of his life there. He insisted on paying his hospital bill every day. When he passed away at age 85 in 1934, Ed Shedd of Stoddard left his entire estate, nearly $55,000 (equal to more than $1 million today) to the Elliot Community Hospital of Keene.