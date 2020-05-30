As we travel throughout New Hampshire, it seems that most town commons are the site of a soldiers monument commemorating the service of that town’s native sons and daughters in the wars of United States history. It is interesting to us here in the Monadnock Region that the first of these monuments in New Hampshire was raised and dedicated in Cheshire County.
The town of Sullivan was the site of this first soldiers monument, dedicated on July 4, 1867, two years after the close of the Civil War and one month after the N.H Legislature passed an act authorizing towns to raise and appropriate money for monuments to deceased soldiers.
The ladies of’ Sullivan, however, had already raised the money needed for their monument. The Ladies Aid Society, which was formed during the war to provide aid to soldiers, continued its work by raising the more than $700 needed to erect the monument in memory of Sullivan’s casualties in the recently completed Civil War.
Elaborate dedication ceremonies were held on Independence Day. Speeches were delivered, including one by Charles F. Wilson, whose only son had died at the battle of Opequan. A dinner was held, and the new monument, bearing the names of the 10 young men of Sullivan who had died in the war, was unveiled.
The monument was erected near the church in Sullivan Center. Granite steps led up to the monument, and granite fence posts with an iron fence were installed to enclose it. This first of New Hampshire’s many soldiers monuments still stands more than 150 years later overlooking the common at Sullivan Center.